Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the first addition to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff: new third base coach Joey Cora.

In the second part of our Mets segment, we talk about what moves the Mets might make after the lockout, including perhaps trading for more starting pitching.

In our baseball segment this week, we discuss the ousting of Ken Rosenthal by MLB Network and what this says about state media and journalistic integrity.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

