The Mets have reportedly hired Wayne Kirby to be their new first base coach. Kirby previously worked with Buck Showalter during Showalter’s time as manager of the Orioles.

They also reportedly have a big name in mind for their bench coach but nothing is finalized just yet.

The team has options for the infield heading into 2022 but should they keep what they have or head in a different direction next season?

The organization promoted from within to fill out their minor league coaching staff.

The Mets decided to remember some guys and this week they chose to honor Dave Mlicki who threw a shutout in the first regular season game of the Subway Series.

Fresh off a championship winning season, Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies set the Braves up nicely for future success.

The Good Phight submitted their own Hall of Fame Ballot.

After impressing the Nationals in his short time with the team, Washington brought back Alcides Escobar for the 2022 season and they hope they will see more of what he can bring to the table over the course of a full season.

Things are tense between labor and management and with spring training approaching time is running out for the two sides to come to an agreement (paywall alert).

While this current lockout is contentious, it still doesn’t compare to the late 1800s where the players grew frustrated with management and formed their own league.

Whenever the lockout ends, every team has a player they could use as a trade chip before the season gets underway (paywall alert).

Brewers’ reliever Devin Williams missed the playoffs last year after punching a wall and breaking his hand. Now he has to figure out on how to move forward after making a mistake that let both himself and his team down (paywall alert).

Major League Baseball still has a long way to go when it comes to domestic violence and the punishments that are handed out to those who are accused of it.

On Episode 111 of A Pod of Their Own, Buck Showalter’s coaching staff, potential moves left to make, and Rob Manfred were all discussed.

Number 19 on Amazin’ Avenue’s prospect list was Thomas Szapucki.

Happy Birthday Marlon Anderson!