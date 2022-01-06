Mets hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach

The Mets continue to move swiftly in filling in their coaching staff this week. After reportedly bringing in Joey Cora two days ago and Wayne Kirby yesterday, the club has hired Eric Chavez to serve as hitting coach, according to Mark Feinsand. Chavez was hired in December to serve as the Yankees’ assistant hitting coach, but the Mets were able to lure him away.

Chavez played 17 years in the major leagues, most notably with the Athletics from his rookie season in 1998 through 2010. There, he was a five-time Gold Glove winner and won the AL Silver Slugger award in 2002. He finished Top 30 in AL MVP voting for four consecutive seasons from 2002 through 2005 and slugged at least 20 home runs for seven consecutive seasons from 2000 through 2006. He played with the Yankees for two seasons before concluding his career with the Diamondbacks for two seasons.

After his playing career ended, he went on to work with the Yankees as a special assistant to Brian Cashman and current Mets’ GM Billy Eppler. He eventually joined Eppler in Los Angeles with the Angels, again taking on a role as special assistant.

With the Cora, Kirby, and Chavez hires, the club will now set their sights on filling their bench coach vacancy. Deesha Thosar hinted yesterday that the club is working on hiring an “exciting, headlining-grabbing name” for the role, though no further information has been provided.