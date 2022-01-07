Mets Morning News: Coach Chavvy

Meet the Mets

The Mets hired former A’s slugger Eric Chávez as their new hitting coach. He was initially expected to join the Yankees’ coaching staff in a similar capacity.

Double-A Binghamton announced their new coaching staff, which includes former journeyman Reid Brignac as their new manager.

Curtis Granderson reportedly denied a request to join the Mets’ coaching staff.

A jury found former GM Zack Scott not guilty of his DWI charge stemming from his arrest last August. He expressed gratitude for the ruling in an official statement.

Elian Soto, the younger brother of Juan Soto who has been linked to the Mets organization, is not eligible to sign with the Mets until 2023.

Around the National League East

Federal Baseball did a very mean thing by looking back at their massively successful Daniel Murphy free agent signing.

Fish Stripes explored and graded the ongoing Derek Jeter/Bruce Sherman era and how the two executives have rebuilt the franchise.

The Good Phight reviewed Ranger Suárez’s brief but highly effective 2021 campaign.

Around Major League Baseball

Not baseball-specific, but the New York Times has agreed to purchase The Athletic for $550 million.

Also not baseball-specific, but legalized mobile sports betting will launch in the state of New York this Saturday.

ESPN is developing a Manningcast-like alternative Sunday Night Baseball broadcast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay.

Angels’ executive Ray Montgomery will become the team’s new bench coach.

Buster Olney lamented the lack of surprise with contemporary Hall-of-Fame voting.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver reached the Hall of Fame exactly thirty years ago today.