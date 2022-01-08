Meet the Mets

Reds game planning and outfield coach Jeff Pickler is apparently one candidate to serve as the bench coach on Buck Showalter’s coaching staff.

Thus far, the Mets seem to be prioritizing experience in the coaching hires they’re making.

Showalter opened up about some of the things he’s missed in the years since he last served as manager.

Might the Mets be interested in reuniting Max Scherzer with former Nationals teammate and current free agent Kyle Schwarber?

Around the National League East

Talking Chop contemplated the current state of the Braves’ outfield, which mostly hinges on the successful return of Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Good Phight considered what might have been had the Phillies traded for Randy Johnson in 1993.

Nationals player development director De Jon Watson spoke to The Athletic about the state of the Washington farm system.

Fish Stripes explored the question of whether or not third baseman Brian Anderson is worth keeping after a rough 2021 season.

Around Major League Baseball

If one wants to get a sense of how long the league’s work stoppage might last, it might be helpful to look at how similar situations have played out over in the NBA.

Former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus will be the new bench coach for Mark Kotsay and the Oakland Athletics.

Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccallieri provided a history lesson about a time when baseball players not only went on strike against rich owners, but formed their own league as well.

MLB.com ranked the best player who ever played for each major league team (it’s probably no surprise which player took the top spot for the Amazins).

ESPN officially announced their new Sunday Night Baseball broadcasting teams.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The prospect squad continued their countdown of the top prospects in the Mets’ farm system, with Jose Butto taking the #17 spot.

This Date in Mets History

In his sixth year of eligibility, Gary Carter was finally elected to the Hall of Fame on this date in 2003.