Mets Morning News: To SchwarBEr or not to SchwarBEr

Meet the Mets

Audacy Sports ranked the nine greatest players in Mets franchise history.

Richard Sandomir wrote an obituary for Dan Reilly—the original Mr. Met—for the New York Times.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated weighs in on whether the Mets should go after Kyle Schwarber.

Anthony McCarron of the Daily News did a profile on the original 1962 Mets.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop takes a look at the state of the Braves’ rotation, which features three strong pitchers at the top of the rotation, but question marks thereafter.

Matt Watson of Philly Sports Network advocates for Brad Miller to continue to be a part of the picture for the Phillies moving forward.

Federal Baseball reviewed reliever Will Harris’ 2021 season and prognosticated about what the final year of his three-year contract with the Nationals might look like.

Fish Stripes explores what a trade for Ketel Marte might look like for the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Davidoff of the Post reviewed the sticking points between owners and players that may stand in the way of a deal.

Seventeen-year-old Genevieve Beacom made her debut for the Melbourne Aces, becoming the first woman to pitch for a professional baseball team in Australia.

Fangraphs ranked the Detroit Tigers’ top 34 prospects.

And Baseball Prospectus published their list of the Chicago Cubs’ top prospects.

The Yankees are looking to hire an experienced former player in a similar vein to Eric Chavez to fill the void left by Chavez when he was hired by the Mets.

Lefty Sean Nolin has been signed by the Kia Tigers of the KBO.

The Orioles are reportedly the “favorites” to sign Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto when the international signing period begins on January 15th.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Carlos Beltrán (ranked number nine in Audacy Sports’ all-time greatest Mets list) to a seven-year, $119 million contract on this date in 2005.