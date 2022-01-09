Jeff Pickler removes name from consideration for Mets’ bench coach

The Mets moved quickly this week to fill in Buck Showalter’s coach staff, but the club continues to search for someone to serve as his bench coach. So far, their efforts have been fruitless.

Jeff Pickler, who is one of the few known candidates for the bench coach gig in Flushing, has formally removed his name from consideration, according to the Athletics’ C. Trent Rosecrans. Pickler currently serves as game planning and outfield coach for the Reds, an organization he has been a part of since 2019. He has opted to return to work with David Bell and his staff.

Earlier today, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Padres has denied the team permission to interview Ryan Flaherty for the job. Flaherty currently serves as San Diego’s quality control coach. The former major leaguer played for Showalter with the Orioles from 2012 through 2017.

Earlier this week, Deesha Thosar mentioned that the club is looking to finalize their coaching staff by this weekend. While the club has already added Joey Cora as third base coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach, and Eric Chavez as bench coach, they are still assessing their options as they look for Showalter’s right hand man.