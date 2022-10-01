Meet the Mets

The Mets began what may well be the most important series they’ve played in years, a three-game set in Atlanta with the National League East title on the line. Jacob deGrom started and struck out 11 Braves batters over six innings, but he also gave up three home runs to put the Mets in an early hole, and the bats were never able to get anything going, resulting in a 5-2 loss to tie up the division once more.

deGrom could potentially have gone deeper in yesterday’s game, but he was removed due to a blood blister.

The Mets placed Darin Ruf on the injured list to make room for top prospect Francisco Álvarez on the active roster.

The Mets are throwing Álvarez into the fire with his promotion ahead of this crucial series.

Álvarez lost his bat twice while going hitless in his major league debut.

Whatever else happens, the 20-year-old catcher is now a big leaguer.

Winning the division is very important for both of these two teams.

The Mets need to come correct in this crucial series.

Tylor Megill failed to come through in a big spot out of the bullpen last night.

Dominic Smith is with the team, but he’s not doing much.

Around the National League East

The Braves will be keeping Charlie Morton around in 2023 and potentially beyond, as the club gave the veteran starter a one-year extension with an option for 2024.

Max Fried exited last night’s game early due to some sickness.

Spencer Strider has yet to resume throwing, and it remains uncertain when the Braves pitcher will be ready to make his return.

The Phillies finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals before inclement weather postponed the planned second game of their doubleheader.

Sandy Alcántara went the distance, but Corbin Burnes held the Marlins scoreless and subjected them to a 1-0 defeat.

Around Major League Baseball

Cal Raleigh hit a walk-off homer to clinch a postseason spot for the Mariners for the first time since 2001.

The Rays have also secured a spot in the postseason with their victory last night.

How do all the MLB teams rank as potential landing spots for Aaron Judge this offseason?

MLB.com contemplated which prospect might be the best in all of baseball by this point next year.

Charlie Blackmon will be exercising his 2023 player option and returning to the Rockies.

The Astros have clinched the top record in the American League, while the Dodgers have clinched the top record for all of baseball.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets clinched the NL East on the very last day of the season on this date in 1973.