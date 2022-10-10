Mets Morning News: Dead

Meet the Mets

If you are reading this message, the 2022 New York Mets have died. I would say they fought valiantly and with heart, but the safer bet is to say they didn’t. Something like a 6-0 loss with one hit sounds more likely.

Gary Cohen was not a fan of Buck Showalter sending the umpires out to give Joe Musgrove a sensual wet willy.

In what could be his final start in a Mets uniform, Chris Bassitt was pretty disappointing.

Speaking of pitchers who may leave, Jacob deGrom didn’t want to discuss any contract stuff, opting instead to express his disappointment at the result of the game.

As for Brandon Nimmo, he expressed interest in returning to the Mets, but acknowledged that the offseason is a land of contrasts.

Edwin Diaz took a similar position, hoping the Mets contact him quickly and he gets the best deal for him and his family.

Seth Lugo took one more trip out to the field as he realized that he may never step foot in Citi Field again for the home team.

Winning 101 games and still managing to make everyone in their orbit feel like complete shit? That’s Mets.

Prior to game three, Max Scherzer threw about 30 pitches in full uniform in the Citi Field bullpen, not that it matters much now.

Around the National League East

The NL East Champion Braves are confident about Spencer Strider being able to pitch against the Phillies in the NLDS.

Despite that, the Phillies remain excited to face the Braves in the second round and look forward to moving on.

Around Major League Baseball

If the Yankees want to avoid the Mets’ fate, they have to have at least one player with a pulse besides Aaron Judge.

On Sunday, Aroldis Chapman turned into AWOLdis Chapman, missing a workout and getting himself booted from the ALDS roster.

The Yankees rotation in the ALDS will be Gerrit Cole-Nestor Cortes-Luis Severino, in that order.

To prepare himself for the upcoming series against the Padres, Mookie Betts just casually bowled a 300.

Understandably, Dave Roberts still has some choice words about the 2017 Astros who beat his Dodgers in that year’s World Series.

According to Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are planning to let their MVP first baseman Jose Abreu leave the team as a free agent this offseason.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the Mets made their picks and assembled their first ever roster in the MLB Expansion Draft.