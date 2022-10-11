Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler will both be back with the Mets next season.

Mark Feinsand looked at Jacob deGrom’s seven most likely suitors.

The Mets were roasted for playing “Narco” in a losing effort on Sunday.

Tim Healey listed five questions for the coming months.

The Mets will be forced to learn some hard lessons from Sunday’s loss, writes David Lennon.

The New York Times examined how the Mets are staying positive amid the heartbreak of the season ending.

John Harper discussed why it might be difficult for the Mets to take the next step towards being a championship club during this offseason.

Brandon Nimmo is ‘definitely interested’ in returning to New York.

Craig Calceterra tackled ‘ridiculous’ takes calling the Mets’ season a failure in his latest newsletter.

Trevor May addressed the end of the 2022 season on his Twitter account.

If you miss GKR, you can hear Ron Darling call the Yankees vs. Guardians series on TBS>

Around the National League East

The Braves signed Spencer Strider to a six-year extension worth $75 million.

Mark Bowman offered three arguments that the 2022 Braves are better than the 2021 World Series champion Braves.

The Phillies have inked manager Rob Thomson to a two-year deal.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB Trade Rumors predicted salary arbitration for eligible players in 2023.

The Giants hired Pete Putila as their new General Manager.

A.J. Hinch will manage the MLB team in the 2022 Korea Series.

The Twins have fired athletic trainer Michael Salazar.

If you want to remember what joy feels like, watch this video of Mariners fans celebrating the Wild Card win.

According to Joel Sherman, Gerrit Cole’s Game 1 start comes with legacy implications.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Lenny Dykstra hit a walk off home run in Game 3 of the NLCS on this date in 1986.