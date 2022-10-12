Meet the Mets

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority.

Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.

John Harper graded the Mets’ 2022 season, including the players, Buck Showalter, and Billy Eppler.

Joel Sherman writes that in order for the Mets to remain contenders, they must solve some of their offseason puzzles.

Around the National League East

In Game 1 between the Phillies and Braves, Philadelphia was able to steal a game on the road, beating the Braves 7-6.

David Robertson will miss the NLDS for the Phillies after straining his calf jumping up and down celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

Pedro Grifol interviewed with the Marlins to be their next manager.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros shocked the Mariners with a late inning comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS, culminating with a walk-off three-run home run off the bat of Yordan Alvarez.

The Yankees took the first game of the series from the Guardians behind a strong pitching performance from Gerrit Cole.

The Dodgers held on to beat the Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Yankees’ reliever Scott Effross will be out for the postseason as he will undergo Tommy John surgery, while D.J. LeMahieu was left off the ALDS roster due to a foot fracture.

Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore searched for a rooting interest for the remainder of the postseason.

I wrote about the ride the 2022 Mets took us on and how I believed in them.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015 the first ever postseason game at Citi Field was played as the Mets beat the Dodgers 13-7.