Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 115: Smell ya later, 2022 Mets

The Mets started off the weekend as the favorite in the Wild Card series, but ended in a very, very different place. Brian and Chris talk about the end of the season, the emotions around it, and who we are pulling for in the rest of the playoffs.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Viagra Boys - Cave World

Brian’s Music Pick:

Disq - Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet

