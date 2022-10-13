Meet the Mets

The Mets reportedly want to re-sign Edwin Díaz before he hits free agency which starts after the World Series ends, and the electric closer did express a desire to stay in Queens.

Brandon Nimmo would also like to stay in the blue and orange but it remains to be seen if the team will be able to keep two of their top free agents.

Nimmo was a key member of the team’s success and they should make every effort to keep him on the team.

For the first time in recent memory, the Mets not only made the playoffs but kept the Metsing to a minimum away from the field.

Who deserved an A+ for their season and who received a failing grade for the effort they put forth in the 2022 season?

Which Mets have the best chance at returning in 2023?

Around the National League East

The Braves evened up their series against the Phillies with a 3-0 win.

The Marlins are expected to interview Joe Espada for their vacant managerial position.

Rhys Hoskins’s misplay cost the Phillies in their loss to Atlanta.

Could the Nationals use Paolo Espino in the bullpen next season?

Around Major League Baseball

A goose may have stolen the show but the Padres rallied to tie up the series against the Dodgers.

Which players have the strongest arms in baseball?

The Reds have partnered with BetMGM and will have live betting within the stadium.

The Orioles have claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Twins.

