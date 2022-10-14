This Week in Mets Quotes: Your 2022 New York Mets

Your 2022 New York Mets

“It’s cruel. It really is.” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

“This was a blast. Up until the last part. Our goal was to win the World Series and we failed. This is a kick in the balls. It’s the worst day of the year for everybody in here.” -Max Scherzer [The Athletic]

“I need to enjoy it now and kind of soak it in because you never know, especially in baseball, where the future might take you. Nobody cares that we won 101 games, just that we lost these two. So, it’s a somber mood in the clubhouse now.” -Brandon Nimmo [New York Times]

“It really hurts. It’s not just the losing; it’s the disbanding of the group because every single guy in this clubhouse is really awesome. It just sucks that you know it’s not going to be the same group next year.” -Pete Alonso [New York Times]

“I’ve been a part of organizations where you’re able to have a down year and then reset the next year and be really good. So, it’s too early to comment on what’s going to happen next year because you have all off-season to go. But I’ve been in this situation before and I’ve seen organizations rebound, and there’s no reason this organization can’t rebound.” -Max Scherzer [New York Times]

“I love the foundation that we have here.” -Mark Canha [New York Times]

“There’s a lot that we accomplished, but it really stinks how it ended.” -Pete Alonso [New York Times]

“We didn’t come through. We didn’t finish what we wanted.” -Francisco Lindor [New York Times]

“At times, we needed to win, and we didn’t win some big baseball games like the Braves and tonight. Everybody in this room is disappointed, and we would have liked to have been playing for another month.” -Jacob deGrom [New York Times]

“They obviously hoped that all of us could return, but unfortunately it’s not like that. We’re all not going to be back. And honestly, I’m going to make the best decision for me and my family, and I hope to God that I can come back because it feels like family here.” -Edwin Diaz [New York Times]

"I'm definitely interested in coming back, but there's a lot of things that are gonna go into that this offseason."



- Brandon Nimmo on his Mets future pic.twitter.com/gyEjLUkw06 — SNY (@SNYtv) October 10, 2022

It has been an absolute honor putting on the Mets Jersey this year. Standing out on the line Friday and hearing the energy in Citi was an atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I doubt I’ll ever experience anything quite like that again. From a terrible start, to the injury — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) October 10, 2022

Jacob deGrom was asked about his free agency plans:



"I'm not gonna discuss any contract stuff. Just disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight." pic.twitter.com/IXw3ckD9Px — SNY (@SNYtv) October 10, 2022

Edwin Diaz on his free agency: "I hope [the Mets] come to me quick to talk. I will take the best offer for me and my family." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 10, 2022

Seth Lugo says he went out to the field one more time in case he isn't back with the Mets next year:



"It's all I've ever known." pic.twitter.com/V7ULfbS08J — SNY (@SNYtv) October 10, 2022

“Sometimes, that experience and getting your young guys that experience can help out in the long run but I think it’s going to be looked back on as a steppingstone in the right direction for this organization. I think they’re in a great spot heading forward. They’ve got an owner that really wants to win and will do whatever it takes to win. And that’s more than half the battle right there. This organization is heading in the right direction.” -Brandon Nimmo [New York Times]