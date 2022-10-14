Mets Afternoon News: Alls Quiet on the Metstern Front

Meet the Mets

Tim Britton is starting a series for the Athletic about ‘reimagining’ the Mets for 2023. Part I published yesterday.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Braves face off for game three of the NLDS this afternoon. Paul Casella asks ‘what will be the deciding factor in the NLDS?’

MLB Trade Rumors attempts to project the Nationals’ offseason.

In heartbreaking news that is much bigger than baseball, a 20-year old Phillies prospect, Corey Phelan, died after a battle with cancer. We send our condolences to his friends, family, and organization.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros beat the Mariners 4-2 yesterday in Houston to take a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS. Anyone else sick of the Astros?

Today is the makeup of last night’s rain-postponed Game 2 between the Guardians and the Yankees. Will either team benefit more from the delay?

Speaking of the Yankees, their bullpen is pretty beat up right now.

How much will Aaron Judge get this offseason, and will it be from the Yankees?

Jake Peavy will throw out the first pitch of tomorrow’s NLDS Game 3, ahead of Joe Musgrove’s start. Musgrove wears #44 in tribute to Peavy, who will be wearing a Musgrove jersey at the game. What a cool moment for both men.

Carlos Correa will also be a free agent after opting out of his deal with the Twins.

The Rockies are shaking up their coaching staff, including parting ways with hitting coach/former Met Dave Magadan.

If you’re looking for some non-playoff baseball to watch, the Arizona Fall League is streaming most of its games for free this season.

