Meet the Mets

Despite the team’s failure to address obvious holes at the deadline, Billy Eppler insists he has no regrets about the moves the front office did and didn’t make at that time.

Eppler’s plan moving forward: spend lots of money while continuing to pursue long-term sustainability.

Tim Britton of The Athletic imagined the different routes the Mets could take this offseason depending on how high they’re willing to take their payroll.

Eppler also discussed where things stand between the Mets and Jacob deGrom as free agency looms.

Anthony DiComo offered six reflections on a wonderful season of baseball that ended far too soon.

The Mets will need to make some external additions to their pitching staff next year, as most of their young pitching prospects are unlikely to be ready in 2023.

Around the National League East

In the first playoff game at Citizens Bank Park since 2011, the Phillies stomped the Braves 9-1 to go up 2-1 in the NLDS.

One defining moment of Game 3: Rhys Hoskins’s bat spike after clubbing a clutch three-run homer.

Spencer Strider did not have a good time on the mound yesterday, but he still had an interesting pathway towards becoming one of the pitching standouts of the 2022 season.

Ken Rosenthal argues that the Braves’ recent extension of Strider is slightly more risky than some of the other team-friendly contracts the club has inked in years past.

Around Major League Baseball

The Guardians tied up the Yankees in their ALDS series with a 4-2 extra inning victory.

Aaron Judge has thus far been unable to find his swing against the Guardians.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers in a 2-1 nail-biter and are now one win away from advancing past their mighty division foes.

Julio Rodríguez is providing an unmistakable spark for the Mariners.

The qualifying offer figure for this offseason has been set at $19.65 million.

Rangers general manager Chris Young met with former Giants manager Bruce Bochy recently as the club continues to search for its next skipper.

Several familiar names are going to be contenders for various manager jobs this offseason.

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Joe Sokolowski provided the final installment of This Week in Mets Quotes for the Mets’ 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won a wild Game 6 against the Astros to secure their third pennant in franchise history on this date in 1986.