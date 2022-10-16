Mets Morning News: “He knows how we feel”

Meet the Mets

“He knows how we feel,” Billy Eppler said about Jacob deGrom regarding his pending free agency. He twice referred to deGrom as a Hall of Famer and said he has had conversations with deGrom regarding his contract.

The Mets are planning to be big spenders again in 2023, writes Tim Healey of Newsday.

Trevor Williams posted a thank you to Mets fans on his Twitter account.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Braves 8-3 to eliminate Atlanta from the postseason and make their first NLCS appearance since 2010. The victory ensured that there will not be a repeat World Series winner for the 22nd straight season.

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long is generating buzz as a potential managerial candidate for at least one of the five current vacancies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros outlasted the Mariners in a 1-0, 18-inning marathon victory to sweep the Mariners and advance to the ALCS.

The Guardians stunned the Yankees with a three-run ninth to win 6-5 in Game 3 take a 2-1 series lead over New York in the ALDS. The Yankees had been 167-0 in postseason games when leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning until last night.

David Lennon of Newsday (and many others) criticized Yankees manager Aaron Boone for not using Clay Holmes for the save in last night’s game.

A five-run seventh inning lifted the Padres to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers to secure a place in the NLCS and eliminate their 111-win rivals.

Several Dodgers and Padres players and coaches complained about the cameras FOX had placed in both dugouts during the NLDS, resulting in their removal.

Paul Thornton of the LA Times laments the Dodgers’ domination over the long marathon of the regular season, only to be cut down in the sprint of the playoffs.

But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic argues that it is too soon to blame postseason upsets on the new format.

“I hope you dominate this next phase of life as much as you dominated the MLB,” Mike Trout wrote in a message to Albert Pujols after the Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason. “It’s been an honor to watch you, learn from you and play beside you.”

Andés Giménez’s breakout has made the Francisco Lindor trade a less bitter pill to swallow in the eyes of Guardians fans, writes Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs.

Right-hander Kodai Senga is opting out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and will become a free agent; he will not be subject to the MLB-NPB posting system.

Meanwhile righty Shintaro Fujinami will be posted by the Hanshin Tigers, which gives MLB clubs the opportunity to sign him this offeason.

Yoenis Céspedes played left field and batted cleanup for the Aguilas Cibaeñas on Opening Day in the Dominican Republic.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won their first World Series on this date in 1969.