Mets Morning News: Daddy

Meet the Mets

Always loyal to the NL East, Keith Hernandez is throwing his support behind the Phillies for as long as they last in the playoffs.

In other Mets broadcaster news, Ron Darling found out about SpongeBob’s living conditions thanks to Bob Costas.

These Mets may be dead, but These Mets can still be found all over the sides and interior of the 7 train.

Around the National League East

With the ALCS still up in the air, MLB announced the start times for the Phillies-Padres NLCS games.

The Braves don’t have to face many free agency conundrums, but Dansby Swanson this winter is one of them.

Joe Espada interviewed for the vacant Marlins managerial position and among the fans, he is one of the most popular choices.

Around Major League Baseball

Headed by Gerrit Cole, the Yankees took a 4-2 victory over the Guardians in game four and forced a game five tonight in the Bronx.

Congratulations to Josh Naylor on the birth of his new baby boy: Gerrit Cole.

After being told of Naylor’s celebration, Cole remarked that it was “cute” and “funny.”

There are a lot of reasons why the Dodgers are going home after a 111 win season, but the playoff structure isn’t one of them.

One place where the blame won’t be placed is at the feet of Dave Roberts who will be coming back to manage the Dodgers in 2023.

After 64 years in the Dodgers’ radio booth, Jamie Jarrin’s career is over, but his influence has never been stronger.

Though the Yankees won on Sunday, the calls for Aaron Boone’s head have not grown quieter.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, Robin Ventura hit the grand slam single.