Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso is a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award.

The Mets will soon need to make a decision on retaining Carlos Carrasco.

Pat Ragazzo predicted who will stay and who will go this winter.

Phil Regan will not return to the Mets’ organization next year.

Looking for some good fall and winter reads? Here’s a long list of some Mets-centric books, compiled by Mets Rewind.

Around the National League East

David Robertson is testing his right calf in the hopes he can join the Phillies for the NLCS.

Aaron and Austin Nola’s parents are prepared for a nerve-wracking NLCS.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees and Guardians were rained out last night, and will play the decisive Game 5 today at 4:07pm ET. This is the second game of the series that was postponed due to inclement weather, both in the Bronx.

Fans who arrived when gates opened at 5:00pm ET received just two notifications: One when the game began in a delay at 6:20pm ET, and one when the game was called at around 9:35pm ET.

Both teams wanted to play, and MLB was trying to preserve the off day before the ALCS begins on Wednesday, but it was not meant to be.

Nestor Cortes will make the Game 5 start on short rest. Shane Bieber is in play for Cleveland, also on short rest, though they will make their final call today.

Good luck trying to figure out who the rain out will benefit and how things will play out today.

Aaron Judge is a finalist for the Hank Aaron award.

Finalists for all awards will be announced on November 7. The winners will be announced starting with the Rookie of the Year award on November 14.

Amid many takes about the new playoff format being bad, Jeff Passan argued that the wild weekend showed the best of October baseball.

On November 30 last year, the MLBPA proposed a 12-team playoff format

Despite getting bounced in the NLDS after a 111-win season, the Dodgers are expected to retain manager Dave Roberts.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a second wrist surgery.

The Red Sox have their eyes on some Yankees and Mets free agents, according to one MLB Insider.

The final pools for the World Baseball Classic have been revealed.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco made the case for Billy Eppler not being the right guy to guide the Mets forward as GM.

Looking for something to listen to? Might I interest you in Episode 192 of From Complex to Queens?

This Date at Amazin’ Avenue

The Mets picked up three big postseason wins in seasons that ultimately did not end on a high note on this date. In 1973, Jerry Koosman and Tug McGraw combined to three-hit the Athletics to move to within one win of capturing the World Series. In 2006, the Mets tied up the NLCS against the Cardinals with a 4-2 victory in Game 6. In 2015, Daniel Murphy hit a home run in the third straight game as the Mets took a 2-0 lead over the Cubs en route to winning the NL Pennant.