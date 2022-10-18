Francisco Álvarez had surgery on his ankle

Francisco Álvarez, the Mets’ top prospect who spent the very tail end of the regular season and the Wild Card round of the playoffs with the major league team, had surgery earlier today to address an issue he had been having with his right ankle. Specifically, per the Mets:

“Alvarez underwent additional imaging on his right ankle. Earlier today, he underwent surgery that addressed cartilage damage resulting from the preexisting loose body. He is expected to be ready for spring training.”

Álvarez started the 2022 season with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies before getting promoted to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets in early July. He wound up missing some time because of the ankle injury a few weeks after he got to Syracuse, but in total, he hit .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs across his time with the two affiliates.

Shortly before the end of their regular season, the Mets called Álvarez up to the major league roster. In an extremely tiny sample of 14 plate appearances, he hit .167/.286/.500 with one home run in the regular season, and he went 0-for-1 in the Mets’ lone playoff round of the year when he appeared as a pinch hitter in the team’s lopsided loss to the Padres in Game 1.