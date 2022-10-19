Meet the Mets

The Mets moved on from Tim Teufel in a shakeup of their minor league coaching staff.

Francisco Álvarez had surgery on his right ankle to fix cartilage damage from the loose body in his ankle.

Mets’ prospect Mike Vasil is refining his repertoire against tougher competition in the AFL.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon looked at potential offseason acquisitions for the Mets, including Trea Turner and Shohei Ohtani.

Around the National League East

The Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS behind a very strong pitching performance from Zack Wheeler and home runs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

David Robertson is on the Phillies NLCS roster after being injured during the NLDS.

Brandon Marsh’s wet hair is the perfect fit for the Phillies.

The Braves are looking at potentially growing their payroll to be top five in baseball.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees jumped out to an early lead against the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS and never looked back, advancing to the ALCS against the Astros.

The Yankees must be at their best to finally get past the Astros writes Jon Heyman.

With Game 5 of the ALDS and Game 1 of the NLCS happening on the same day, it marked the first time ever two separate playoff rounds overlapped.

Back in Japan, Shohei Ohtani spoke to reporters, saying that while he had a good season, the Angels did not, stating “I have a rather negative impression of the season”.

Bob Costas will not be calling the ALCS, as Brian Anderson will be paired with Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, Endy Chavez made one of the best catches you’ll ever see, and nothing else of note happened in that game.