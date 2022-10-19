Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ unfortunate early exit from the playoffs. We also talk about the long list of impending free agents and who may be the highest priority to retain.

Next, we do Playoff Format Discourse and posit that 100-win teams should simply play better if they do not want to be eliminated.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

