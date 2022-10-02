Mets Morning News: Pocket aces not enough this time

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Braves 4-2, as a Mets ace fell victim to the long ball for the second night in a row. Max Scherzer gave up two home runs—a two-run, go-ahead shot by Dansby Swanson and a solo homer by Matt Olsen that gave the Braves some insurance. He gave up four runs on nine hits in total and the Mets’ offense was unable to come from behind against the Braves’ bullpen. With the loss, the Mets fall one game behind the Braves in the NL East with one game left in this series and four games left to play in total. Today’s game will thus determine the winner of the season series and the tiebreak for the NL East crown, should the two clubs finish with the same record.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, NY Post, North Jersey, MLB.com, ESPN

The Mets’ success has always depended heavily on their two aces. If deGrom and Scherzer are not on the top of their game, their road in the postseason becomes a lot more difficult, writes Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Starling Marte still isn’t swinging or throwing, though the pain in his fractured finger continues to abate.

With the Mets, Terrance Gore has the chance to go for World Series ring number four. “I’m trying to catch Tom Brady,” Gore said. “I like my odds.”

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote about the weird purgatory Dominic Smith finds himself in.

Though he has only served as the DH so far, Francisco Álvarez got some work with the Mets’ catching instructor yesterday and could catch and upcoming game.

Around the National League East

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said yesterday that NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara has been shut down for the season. He will not face the Braves on Wednesday.

The Marlins came from behind to beat the Brewers 4-3, as the Brewers’ bullpen surrendered two runs in the ninth.

The Phillies split a doubleheader with the Nationals yesterday, losing 13-4 in the first game and winning 8-2 in the nightcap. Thanks to the Marlins’ victory, the Phillies stand one game ahead of the Brewers for the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman of the New York Post handed out his end-of-season awards. Buck Showalter was his pick for NL Manager of the Year and Francisco Lindor came in 4th place in his NL MVP list.

The Yankees placed Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list with shoulder fatigue, eliminating his chances of contributing for them in the postseason.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com wrote about the Mariners ending their long postseason drought.

The Angels agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract with Shohei Ohtani, thus avoiding arbitration and also setting a record for salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

This Date in Mets History

Mike Piazza played his final game for the Mets on this day in 2005.