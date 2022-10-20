Tomás Nido named a 2022 Gold Glove Finalist

Tomás Nido was named one of the three catcher finalists for the National League Gold Glove. Along with Nido, former Met Travis d’Arnaud and former rumored Met target J.T. Realmuto were named finalists.

Nido is in his sixth major league season, and the 2022 season was easily his most productive behind the dish. Nido appeared in 96 games (started 86) for the Mets, catching more than his far more expensive counterpart, James McCann. Baseball Prospectus has Nido ranked second in Fielding Runs Above Average, Catcher Defensive Adjustment, framing Runs Above Average, and in Called Strikes Above Average, all behind the Yankees’ Jose Trevino. He also comes in second behind Realmuto in Blocking Runs, just behind Realmuto, and third in throwing runs, just behind Trevino and Washington’s Keibert Ruiz.

Since offense has nothing to do with the Gold Glove, it appears that Nido is in contention, if not deserving, for the award on his glove skills. However, when taking into account innings behind the plate, Nido comes in third behind both of his competitors. Logging 365 innings behind Realmuto and 110 fewer than d’Arnaud, Nido may not get as much consideration for the award because of his relative lack of time spent there.

The award will be given out later this autumn.