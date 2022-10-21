Mets Morning News: Tomás Nido is the team’s lone Gold Glove nominee

Meet the Mets

The nominees for Gold Glove awards were announced yesterday, and despite there being a new category for utility player that would seemingly have been created exactly for Luis Guillorme, the Mets’ lone candidate is catcher Tomás Nido.

Edwin Díaz posted on social media that he wished the season would have ended differently but that he’s glad the team got to play in front of Mets fans. Drew Smith offered him 100 bucks if he returns to the Mets.

Speaking of Mets fans, The Athletic did a survey of how they’re feeling about the team coming off the 101-win season that ended sooner than everyone had hoped.

In his latest piece about the Mets’ free agency outlook, Jon Heyman writes that Edwin Díaz should be the team’s top priority and ponders what it would cost to retain him.

Major League Baseball’s draft order for 2023 is taking shape as teams get eliminated from the playoffs, and the Mets’ first pick will be 22nd overall—unless they exceed the competitive balance threshold of $230 million by more than $40 million, in which case it would be the 32nd pick instead.

Eduardo Nuñez, who made two of his 3,008 major league plate appearances for the Mets, is retiring.

Around the National League East

Having dropped Game 2 to the to the Padres, the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound for Game 3 opposite Joe Musgrove, who had another good start against the Dodgers after shutting down the Mets.

There are no off days through the remainder of the series, which will test each team’s pitching staff significantly.

There’s a potential ownership group emerging as the favorites to buy the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros beat the Yankees for the second time in as many games in the American League Championship Series, this time besting them by one run in a game that finished 3-2 after a dominant start from Framber Valdez.

Jeff Passan profiled the prolific Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting .238/.360/.571 with two home runs and a 147 wRC+ in the playoffs so far this year.

Aaron Boone pinned some of the blame for the Yankees’ loss on the open roof at Minute Maid Park.

If you’re curious to hear from George Brett about his postseason experience playing against the Yankees, Joel Sherman has you covered.

Eleven years ago, 35-year-old Padres reliever Luis García was working as a barber, and AJ Cassavell wrote about the journey from that point to pitching in big spots in the postseason.

Joe Espada and Matt Quartraro, both of whom are currently major league bench coaches and have been in the mix for managerial positions before, are having second interviews with the Marlins for their managerial opening.

If television ratings are a thing you care about, the Division Series round did pretty well, apparently.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had surgery to address an issue with his wrist that he dealt with during the 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played Game 1 of the Subway Series World Series against the Yankees, of course, on this date in the year 2000.