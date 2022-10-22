Meet the Mets

Joel Sherman of the New York Post pondered some possible trade scenarios for James McCann.

Could Carlos Rodon be an option for the Mets as they consider their 2023 rotation options?

Pitching prospect Mike Vasil tossed four shutout innings in his latest AFL appearance.

Around the National League East

Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer, Ranger Suárez pitched a solid five innings, and Seranthony Domínguez recorded a six-out save to help the Phillies defeat the Padres 4-2 to go up two games to one in the NLCS.

Bryson Stott offered tickets to last night’s game for a Phillies fan grieving the recent loss of his father.

Battery Power contemplated some of the major storylines that will play out during this offseason for the Braves.

Skip Schumaker is reportedly one of the major candidates for the Marlins’ open managerial position, having already interviewed once for the job.

Around Major League Baseball

Lance McCullers is being pushed back to Game 4 of the ALCS after getting a minor injury during the club’s champagne celebration after defeating the Mariners in the ALDS.

The Yankees are down 2-0 in the ALCS, but it may not be wise to count them out just yet.

Jeremy Peña has been a more than adequate replacement for Carlos Correa as the Astros look to win a pennant without their former shortstop star.

Bruce Bochy will be back in a major league dugout in 2023, as the former Giants skipper has agreed to a deal to serve as the Rangers’ new manager.

The Blue Jays also clarified the state of their dugout skipper moving forward, as the team has given former interim manager John Schneider a new three-year deal to continue leading Toronto.

The White Sox are apparently considering bringing Ozzie Guillén back into their clubhouse, as the club plans to interview their former manager for the same role.

One team that will not see a new face in their dugout next year: the Cleveland Guardians, as they have announced that Terry Francona will return in 2023.

Dusty Baker will also be back in 2023 with the Astros, though there remains some uncertainty about general manager James Click’s status.

Following an injury-plagued season, Mitch Haniger is reportedly open to returning to the Mariners in free agency.

This Date in Mets History

Mike Piazza and Roger Clemens had their infamous World Series encounter on this date in 2000.