Mets Morning News: Tommy Hunter wants to keep pitching next season

Meet the Mets

Tommy Hunter wants to keep playing in 2023—hopefully with the Mets, if they will bring him back. “My kids love it. As long as they say I can play, then I’m going to keep playing,” he said.

Rising Apple takes a look at the three easiest Mets roster decisions this offseason.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Padres 10-6 in Game 4 of the NLCS. They slugged four home runs en route to a 3-1 series advantage.

The Phillies are consulting the same sleep science expert the Giants did in their dominant era when they won three World Series in five years.

As the Padres continue to play in the postseason, CJ Abrams gives the Nationals something to be excited about in the future.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros blanked the Yankees 5-0 in Game 3 of the ALCS, holding the Bronx Bombers to just three hits, to take a 3-0 series lead.

Teams have come back to win from a 3-0 series deficit before. The Red Sox historically did it against the Yankees in 2004. Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com takes a look at the best 0-3 comeback attempts in postseason history.

Mike Vaccaro of the Post contemplates what George Steinbrenner would think of the Yankees’ current situation.

“As Judge goes so go the Yankees,” writes Joel Sherman of the Post. After having one of the best regular seasons in baseball history, Judge has struggled in the postseason.

Nestor Cortes opined that if the Yankees bring back Aaron Judge, he should be named team captain.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1986, Bruce Hurst held the Mets to two runs on ten hits as the Red Sox took 3-2 series lead in the World Series.