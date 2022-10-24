From Complex To Queens, Episode 193: Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2022 review

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and how they did in this third week of the AFL season.

Next, the guys go over some minor news related to the 2023 season and the 2023 MLB Draft.

After, they share their thoughts about the 2022 Binghamton Rumble Ponies season. Expectations were somewhat high coming into the season, but the team did not come anywhere close to living up to what we all thought they might’ve been able to do.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!