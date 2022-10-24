Mets Morning News: Looking to next season

Meet the Mets

Danny Abriano of SNY goes over five things the Mets need to do to make the postseason again next year.

On SNY, Connor Rogers and Danny Abriano discussed what the Mets should do with Daniel Vogelbach next season.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Padres 4-3 to win the National League pennant thanks to Bryce Harper’s huge home run in the eighth inning. Unsurprisingly, Harper has won NLCS MVP honors.

This marks the fourth time Kevin Long has gone to the World Series in the last 13 years—all with different teams.

Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reviewed key storylines for the upcoming Astros-Phillies World Series matchup.

Skip Schumaker interviewed for the Marlins managerial vacancy. Joe Espada had a second interview yesterday. Schumaker and Espada appear to be the favorites for the job, per reports.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, winning Game 4 by a score of 6-5. Jeremy Peña was named ALCS MVP.

Nestor Cortes left the game early with a groin injury.

During Friday’s NLCS game, John Smoltz called the third time through the order penalty a “moot point” because he claimed that pitchers do not get enough opportunities to face the order a third time through in the modern game. But, as Rob Mains of Baseball Prospectus points out using historic data, “There is no indication that the TTTO penalty is any different now than it was when Smoltz was pitching, or before he was pitching.”

Kenley Jansen—now a free agent—says he is open to returning to the Dodgers.

This Date in Mets History

Benny Agbayani had the go-ahead hit in Game 3 of the World Series on this date in 2000.