Meet the Mets

Tim Britton and Will Sammon examined Brandon Nimmo’s free agency.

Sports Illustrated’s Luke Parrish wants to see the Cubs sign Nimmo.

Tommy Hunter would like to return to the Mets next season.

Bleacher Report dove into the top offseason issues for the Mets (as well as the Braves and the Dodgers, all of whom won 100 games and were expelled quickly and unceremoniously from the MLB Postseason). For the Mets, it centers around retaining Jacob deGrom while also re-building essentially their entire bullpen.

If you want a good laugh, check out this truly absurd trade proposal for Shohei Ohtani.

The Mets (as well as the Other New York Team) had their seasons end abruptly and painfully, but the agony has been softened somewhat by the success of the Giants and Jets having great starts to their respective seasons.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper had a storybook afternoon to cap off a storybook week as he sent the Phillies into the Fall Classic.

Calum Scott and Tiësto’s “Dancing On My Own” remix has become the unofficial song of Philadelphia’s run, and Scott said he is down to perform at the World Series.

The Marlins are interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas for their managerial opening.

Skip Schumaker, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro are also reportedly finalists for the Marlins’ managerial position.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Mains of Baseball Prospectus explored what really happened with MLB attendance in 2022.

Every game of the World Series will begin at 8:03pm ET.

Is playoff perfection possible for the Astros? It’s still in play!

Houston’s bullpen hasn’t been perfect, but they’ve been close to it.

The current Yankees are not enough, writes Joel Sherman. He also expressed urgency with the team’s big-picture plans, which he says need to pan out quickly.

Jon Heyman wants to see the Yankees spend big this winter.

David Lennon placed the blame on the team’s failure on Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman.

Andy McCullough wrote about the familiar ending to the Bronx Bombers’ season.

Aaron Judge will now be facing the open market after his season ended on Sunday.

Mark Feinsand listed Judge’s top free agent suitors, which includes the Mets and the Giants.

The Red Sox are going to try hard to sign Rafael Devers long-term this winter, though talks have not started yet.

The Orioles will retain their entire coaching staff while also adding Cody Asche as an offensive strategy coach.

Tigers assistant general manager David Chadd is no longer with the club.

Episode 193 of From Complex to Queens reviewed the Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ 2022 season.

Steve Sypa provided an update for Week 3 of the Arizona Fall League.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1986, a little roller up along first went behind the bag and got through Buckner and...well, I don’t have to tell you the rest.