Meet the Mets

The Mets are expected to reach a new deal with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Keith Hernandez will be rooting for the Phillies during the World Series.

Around the National League East

The Marlins have a new manager as they announced on Tuesday that they hired Skip Schumaker to replace Don Mattingly.

Ken Rosenthal writes the evolution of Bryce Harper is something to remember.

Bryce Harper’s home run that sent the Phillies to the World Series was a masterclass in hitting writes Esteban Rivera.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletic previewed the upcoming Fall Classic between the Astros and Phillies, including predictions on who will win the World Series.

Joel Sherman writes that Hal Steinbrenner needs to ask for a face-to-face meeting with Aaron Judge. The Yankees are also reportedly set to retain Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman.

A Juan Soto extension with the Padres is a possibility.

Lindsey Adler has joined the Wall Street Journal as their new National Baseball Reporter.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, Ron Hunt finished runner up to Pete Rose for NL Rookie of the Year.