Mark Canha was very solid for the Mets in 2022

One of several additions made by the Mets in free agency last winter, 33-year-old outfielder Mark Canha was undoubtedly a success in his first year with the team. Having spent the entirety of his major league career with the A’s up to that point, Canha totaled a 126 wRC+ between the 2018 and 2021 seasons, putting up a .366 on-base percentage and providing some pop, as evidenced by his .192 isolated slugging over that span.

In 542 plate appearances for the Mets this year, Canha nearly matched some of those four-year totals exactly. He finished the season with a .367 on-base percentage and a 128 wRC+, though his 13 home runs and .136 isolated slugging were a bit lower than the rates at which he had hit for power previously. Still, combined with capable defense in the outfield and a surprise appearance at third base when the Mets had a bit of an emergency on their hands, he was clearly well worth the first half of the two-year, $26.5 million deal to which the Mets signed him.

On top of the very good performance on the field, Canha took his foodie tendencies to various, diverse parts of the city, occasionally rode the 7 train to Citi Field, spoke out publicly in support of both the LBGTQ community, and was the subject of perhaps the greatest photograph of a Mets player in celebration mode of all time.

Yeah, that one. And while it came before his time with the Mets, it’s worth noting that Canha used some of his time during baseball’s COVID shutdown in 2020 to study public health.

So with one guaranteed year left of the two-year deal that he signed, Canha looks like he’ll continue to be a very good piece of a Mets team that will face several decisions in free agency this winter. And we’re thrilled to be able to root for him on our favorite team.