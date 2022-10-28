Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 116: Phillies or Astros?

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets are not, sadly, in the World Series that begins today. That doesn’t stop Brian and Chris from talking about the series, their rooting interests, the Gold Glove finalists, and more.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Imarhan - Imarhan

Brian’s Music Pick:

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.