Mets Morning News: World Series begins tonight, Stearns steps down from Brewers gig

Meet the Mets

David Stearns, who has often been linked to a prominent role with the Mets in the past, is stepping down as the Brewers’ president of baseball operations. For now, he’s set to remain with the Brewers in an advisory capacity.

Jim Bowden tweeted that multiple executives in the game expect to see Stearns join the Mets. Andy Martino says that Steve Cohen told him that Billy Eppler is in charge and that the team is focused on other things right now.

Francisco Lindor is one of three nominees for the 2022 Marvin Miller Man of the Year award.

The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards have been announced, and several Mets are up for those honors.

Buck Showalter was named the Sporting News National League Manager of the Year, which is separate from Major League Baseball’s yet-to-be-announced version of the ward.

Having let Zack Wheeler walk, the Mets don’t want to see Jacob deGrom in Wheeler’s shoes.

Around the National League East

If you’d like to revisit the debate over the existence of clutch in baseball, this piece from The Athletic features Bryce Harper and has you covered.

The Marlins are hiring Astros executive Oz Ocampo as an assistant general manager.

Around Major League Baseball

Don’t tell Aaron Boone: The roof will be closed in Houston for the first two games of the World Series.

If you’re concerned about what the Brewers will do next with the aforementioned Stearns news, Matt Arnold is moving up into their top baseball operations position.

The Mets could have competition in trying to get Stearns to join their organization—from the Astros.

The Athletic took a deep dive on the backstory of the unionization of minor league baseball players. Labor negotiations regarding minor league players have gotten underway.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

We took a look back at Mark Canha’s very good 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

