With Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard both suiting up for the Phillies in the World Series, it’s tough not to think about how things could have played out differently with their Mets tenures.

Wheeler shared some of his conversations with former teammate Jacob deGrom about the latter’s feelings on potentially leaving New York.

The Athletic’s profile of the biggest Mets free agents concluded with Taijuan Walker, who is set to hit the open market after two seasons in New York.

Mets fans are teaming up with Yankees fans in being unhappy about this World Series matchup.

Around the National League East

The Phillies fell behind early in Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, but came roaring back against Justin Verlander and eventually won on a 10th inning homer by J.T. Realmuto to take an early series lead against the Astros.

Battery Power took a look at the state of the Braves 40-man roster heading into the offseason.

Nationals fans are watching some of their former star figures shine in the World Series.

The Marlins have opened a new academy for developing baseball talent in the Dominican Republic.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com’s experts offered their World Series predictions prior to Game 1, as did ESPN and their experts.

The Astros are fighting to get Dusty Baker his first World Series ring in a long managerial career.

For his part, Baker evidently plans to keep managing regardless of the outcome of this World Series.

The Yankees are reportedly slightly uneasy about their chances of retaining Aaron Judge this offseason.

The Dodgers may decide to pursue Carlos Correa if Trea Turner decides to leave in free agency.

Former Met Matt Harvey underwent knee surgery and is hoping to make a major league comeback in 2023 after only pitching in the minors this year.

Major League Baseball has cancelled its planned Korea Series that was set to begin next month due to a contractual issue.

Now that Albert Pujols is retired, his first post-playing career business venture is... a breakfast cereal?

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver won his first of three Cy Young awards on this date in 1969.