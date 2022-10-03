From Complex To Queens, Episode 190: Reviewing our predictions

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The Mets and the Braves depress the guys too much for a Promote, Extend, Trade topic this week, so they talk about the end of the 2022 minor league season and some of the standouts.

After, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas review their pre-season predictions for the 2022 season made back in last March. Some were accurate. Some were accurate (kinda). Some were about as accurate as Rick Ankiel in the 2000 playoffs.

