Mets Morning News: Bungled

After the losses with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, the Mets needed a good performance from Chris Bassitt and the offense to avoid a sweep. They didn’t get it.

When one of your stars doesn’t show up in a big series, it’s bad. When two don’t, it’s worse. When three don’t, it’s awful. When four...well, you get the idea.

Even though they won’t be skipping straight to the NLDS, the Mets still need to decide who’s going to occupy their bullpen for the first round of the playoffs.

If you are looking for one thing to pin the blame on for the sweep in Atlanta, I regret to inform you that you won’t find one.

Around the National League East

Patrick Corbin took his 19th loss of the season as the Phillies left Washington with a win and brought themselves within one game of their first playoff berth since 2011.

Helping make that Phillies’ magic number of one happen, the Marlins won a 4-3 game against the Brewers in extra innings.

Before beating the Mets, Charlie Morton contributed $75,000 to the Braves Foundation which will go towards Hurricane Ian relief in the southeast.

Around Major League Baseball

Simeon Woods Richardson, former Mets prospect and new holder of the longest last name in major league history, made his big league debut for the Twins.

During the final home game that the three of them will play together in the regular season, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols were pulled from the game and walked off into the dugout side by side.

In his final regular season at bat in St. Louis, Albert Pujols connected for his 702nd career home run and drove in his 2214th career RBI.

Wainwright believes the Cardinals would’ve won two World Series over the past ten years if Albert Pujols had stayed in St. Louis, so just remember that things can always be worse.

The Seattle Mariners promoted assistant general manager Justin Hollander to general manager under President Jerry Dipoto.

For the first time in a full season since 2006, the San Diego Padres are going to the playoffs.

With a three strikeout performance on Sunday, Aaron Judge goes into the final series of the year four points behind Luis Arraez for the batting title and the triple crown.

With that series being in Texas, Aaron Judge has officially missed his chance to pass Roger Maris’ AL home run record at home.

In his final start before the Blue Jays enter the American League Wild Card Series, Kevin Gausman left with a cut on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

After two disappointing seasons and a nagging heart issue keeping him from the dugout, Tony La Russa will be announcing his retirement at some point today.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, Max Scherzer threw a 17 strikeout no hitter against the Mets, costing them home field advantage in the NLDS.