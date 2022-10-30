Mets Morning News: Trick-or-treat? The Mets’ ghosting of J.T. Realmuto

Meet the Mets

The Mets showed interest in J.T. Realmuto when he was a free agent, but reportedly ghosted the catcher, who is now playing in the World Series.

Tim Healey of Newsday explores whether the Mets or Yankees might pursue Justin Verlander in free agency.

MLB Trade Rumors published their Offseason Outlook for the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Astros beat the Phillies 5-2 to win Game 2 and even up the World Series at one game apiece. The Astros dropped a three spot on Zack Wheeler in the first inning and ultimately made a 5-0 lead stand this time around.

The Phillies announced that Noah Syndergaard will start Game 3 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez will start Game 4, giving Suárez an extra day of rest after he pitched in relief to help the Phillies win Game 1.

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote a profile about new Marlins’ manager Skip Schumaker and how his drive to succeed began when he was in high school.

Around Major League Baseball

Nolan Arenado opted in to the remainder of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch Game 3 of the World Series for the Astros. “I’m really excited,” McCullers said. “They came in here and did what they were supposed to, and they got the split 1-1, so it’s going to be up to us to go into their park and play three on the road and play good baseball. But [I’m] really looking forward to experiencing the crowd. I’ve heard a lot about it. So I’ve been pretty open. I’m a really big fan of the game, and I think it will be a great moment. I’m looking forward to trying to pitch us to a win.”

“Breathe. Smile. Relax,” is the mantra Framber Valdez uses to stay dominant on the mound. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN writes about the Astros ace and how he got to where he is now.

Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to change the bat he was using for Game 2 of the World Series because it was determined that his bat—a bat Albert Pujols had been using for twelve years—did not meet MLB’s new specifications it instituted for safety reasons to avoid the bat splintering into many pieces when it breaks.

MLB Trade Rumors took a look at this offseason’s free agent starting pitchers.

John Harper of SNY dives into whether the Yankees should bring back Anthony Rizzo.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets beat the Royals 9-3 in Game 3 of the World Series on this date seven years ago. David Wright and Curtis Granderson each homered and Noah Syndergaard pitched six strong innings to earn the win and cut the series deficit to 2-1.