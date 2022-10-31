From Complex To Screams, Episode 194: Brooklyn Cyclones 2022 review

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss Christopher Lee in a Halloween-themed Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, they review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and how they did in this fourth week of the AFL season.

After, they share their thoughts about the 2022 Brooklyn Cyclones season. Expectations were somewhat high coming into the season, but some questionable roster choices early in the year led to the team having a less-than-stellar first half. Things turned around in a hurry in the second half as promotions began. Brooklyn ended up winning the second half division and clinched a playoff berth, but unfortunate did not advance very far, losing to the Aberdeen IronBirds in the best-of-three- series.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!