Mets Morning News: Spooky

Meet the Mets

Seven years after starting the first World Series game in Citi Field history, Noah Syndergaard looked back at 2015 and forward to tonight.

Sure, Rafael Montero wasn’t the best starter to debut for the Mets in that May 2014 series against the Yankees, but he is the only one pitching in the World Series right now.

The Rockies are among the teams said to be interested in acquiring the services of Brandon Nimmo this offseason.

Around the National League East

After over forty years in the background of baseball, Rob Thomson is finally at the forefront and managing in a World Series.

Despite his decreased velocity and general struggles during his start on Saturday, Zack Wheeler insists that he is fine and healthy.

There are some fanbases who may be more gentle with the 2022 Astros coming to town for the World Series...Philly isn’t one of them.

Around Major League Baseball

During the second game of the World Series, home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called the first perfect game by an umpire since current strikezone tracking began in 2015.

Beyond the general excitement of a World Series game, there are a few things to keep an eye on as the third game begins tonight.

Fourteen years after actively cheering for a Phillies World Series title, Chas McCormick is trying his best to prevent one.

Despite him bringing it up, Rob Manfred insists that the A’s moving to Las Vegas isn’t imminent or even a guarantee.

Following a few years of interviews, Matt Quatraro has, at last, found his managerial spot as the Kansas City Royals are expected to hire the 48 year old.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, Tom Seaver won his second of three career Cy Young Awards.