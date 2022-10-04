Meet the Mets

The Mets and Nationals were rained out last night. The two sides will play a single-admission doubleheader today, beginning at 4:10pm, if Mother Nature cooperates.

The team is still mathematically alive in the NL East race.

Elton John trolled the Mets after the weekend sweep.

If you want to momentarily escape the doom-and-gloom surrounding the team, please read this essay from Kathleen A. O’Brien at the New York Times, who talked about the connection she and her autistic son share with the Mets.

A lot of why the Mets are now playing in the Wild Card round is because they were cowards at the trade deadline, according to Bleacher Nation’s Brett Taylor.

Jim Leyland has reached out to Buck Showalter to talk about winning a ring as the manager of a Wild Card team.

With Freddie Freeman’s 0-for-3 yesterday, Jeff McNeil took the lead in the NL batting title race.

Eduardo Escobar has been named NL Player of the Month for September.

Starling Marte continues to progress slowly, “but not enough to think something is imminent” according to Showalter. This after his drill to hit short soft toss with two hands reportedly did not go well.

In a bit of good news, Jacob deGrom says his blister is a “nonfactor” and he can pitch when needed.

Max Scherzer knows what he must do after his rare dud outing.

Daniel Vogelbach is raising money for the non-profit Community Cooperative to help his hometown of Fort Myers recover after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. More information is available at Vogelbach Cares.

Francisco Álvarez has continued to struggle since getting called up.

Brett Baty has been cleared for baseball activity and has been hitting flips. He will graduate to hitting off of a machine soon.

Howie Rose will make sure to call West Coast playoff games if it comes to that.

Meanwhile on the television front, Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez will call the Mets’ first series for ESPN.

Several Mets are on the roster for the Peoria Javelinas roster in the Arizona Fall League.

Around the National League East

The Braves fell to the Marlins 4-0, which keeps the Mets technically alive in the NL East race.

Jake Orodizzi will start for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Michael Harris II was named NL Rookie of the Month.

Atlanta looks ready to repeat, in the eyes of Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland.

The Phillies blanked the Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 and break their long drought. Aaron Nola carried a Perfect Game into the seventh in the playoff-clinching win.

Philadelphia has put their trust in Bryson Stott, and the rookie has rewarded them with his play.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge was named AL Player of the Month. Alex Manoah and Yu Darvish were named NL and AL Pitchers of the Month, respectively, while Steven Kwan is the AL Rookie of the Month for September.

Jason Heyward penned an article for The Player’s Tribune about his time playing for the Cubs, which he called a ‘dream job’.

The Cardinals have signed Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year deal with an option for 2025.

Tony La Russa shared a statement after announcing he will be stepping down as White Sox manager.

The Yankees reinstated Miguel Castro from the 60-day IL and designated Chi Chi González for assignment.

The Royals defeated the Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings.

The Reds beat the Cubs 3-1.

The Cardinals fell to the Pirates 3-2. In that game, Albert Pujols hit home run number 703 and surpassed Babe Ruth for second place with 2,216 career RBI.

The Blue Jays clinched the top Wild Card spot in the American League with a 5-1 victory over the Orioles.

The Yankees won 3-1 against the Rangers. Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings in just his third start off the IL.

The Red Sox outlasted the Rays 4-3.

The Brewers walked off the Diamondbacks 6-5 in ten innings. Despite that, they were eliminated from postseason contention.

The White Sox won 3-2 against the Twins.

The Athletics walked off the Angels 5-4 in ten.

The Tigers defeated the Mariners 5-4.

The Dodgers lost their second straight to the Rockies, 2-1.

The Padres earned a 7-4 victory over the Giants to maintain their lead over Philadelphia for the second Wild Card spot.

Yesterday At Amazin’ Avenue

I previewed the team’s meaningless series against Washington, which was supposed to begin last night but will (maybe) kick off today.

I also took a look back at all the September heartbreak that Mets ffans have endured at the hands of the Braves, dating back to the 1998 season.

On Episode 190 of From Complex to Queens, the crew reviewed their preseason predictions.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets defeated the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on this date in 2006. The game will forever be known for the Paul Lo Duca double tag at home plate, which ended up being huge later on as the Mets held on 6-5.