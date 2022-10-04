UnforMETable, Episode 98: George Stone

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past.

George Stone was a two-sport star in college, ultimately choosing baseball over basketball. A promising young left-handed pitcher, he made his MLB debut at the age of 21 with Atlanta, and was a key cog in the rotation of the 1969 Braves, who would fall to the Mets in the inaugural National League Championship Series that year.

Stone would struggle with arm problems before getting traded to the Mets in the 1972 offseason with Felix Millan. Seen by many as a throw-in with the All-Star second baseman, Stone had an incredible 1973 for the Mets, going 12-3 and winning 4 games in their amazin’ September run to the pennant.

Slated to start Game 6 of the World Series with the Mets up 3 games to 2 on the mighty A’s, Stone was bypassed for Tom Seaver and Jon Matlack on three days’ rest each—a fateful “What If” in Mets’ history.

