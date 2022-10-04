Nimmo leads the Mets through a damp afternoon dub

As of this writing, the Mets still have a very slim chance at winning the National League East. To do that, the Braves can’t win again this season, and the Mets can’t lose again this season. The Mets did their part today, by taking down the Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a straight double header today at a cold, wet Citi Field.

Carlos Carrasco started the game looking stronger than he had last week against the Marlins. Over the first four innings, Carrasco stranded four runners in scoring position, walking one, and striking out three.

The Mets got on the board early against Nats starter Cory Abbott. In the bottom of the second, Brandon Nimmo drilled a double down the right field line, scoring two and putting the Mets up 2-0. In the third, the Mets loaded the bases, but came out with just one run on a Mark Canha sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Nimmo hit his 15th home run of the season to put the Mets up 4-2.

However, the wheels began to come off for Carrasco in the fifth, when he was greeted by a Victor Robles double and a Riley Adams home run to cut the Mets’ lead in half. Robles would leave the game when he came up not-quite-limping after his double.

The Mets’ bullpen would settle things down a bit, with Drew Smith getting through the fifth with no additional runs and David Peterson handling the sixth. Adam Ottovino pitched an inning and two-thirds of scoreless ball, but should’ve gotten out of the eighth if not for a missed toss from Pete Alonso that was right on the money.

Edwin Díaz relieved him with said runner on third with two outs and struck out Luis Garcia. He came back out for the ninth, and retired the side with ease.

Jeff McNeil contributed mightily to his shot at winning the National League batting title, going 2-4 with a walk. He also contributed a fine tag on an overturned stolen base attempt in the seventh inning.

The nightcap starts shortly, with Taijuan Walker going for the Mets and a Paolo Espino taking the hill for the Nationals.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Federal Baseball

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Brandon Nimmo, +23.1% WPA

Big loser: None!

Total pitcher WPA: +34.2% WPA

Total batter WPA: +15.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo’s 2-run double, +19.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Riley Adams’s 2-run home run, -10.0% WPA