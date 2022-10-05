Mets Afternoon News: Mets notch their 100th win, but settle for a Wild Card

Meet the Mets

The Mets played two games through the raindrops yesterday, sweeping the Nationals in a doubleheader. They won the first game 4-2 thanks to a big day from Brandon Nimmo and took care of business early in game two with a seven-run first inning that featured three consecutive solo homers to lead off the game with an 8-0 final score in the nightcap. However, getting to 100 wins wasn’t enough, as the Braves won their game against the Marlins as the second game between the Mets and the Nationals was still in progress, clinching the NL East and ensuring a Wild Card spot for the Mets.

The National League playoff seeds are now set. As the top Wild Card team, the four-seed Mets will face the five-seed Padres in the Wild Card round as the home team. The full Wild Card broadcast schedule has been posted; the Mets/Padres will play in the late timeslot for all three games, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Sunday’s game has the potential to move from 7:37pm ET to 4:07pm ET if the Rays/Guardians series is decided in two games.

Jeff McNeil has a very good shot at winning the National League batting title. And if he does, Francisco Lindor owes him a car. “But what kind of car I don’t know,” Lindor said. “That was not specified in the negotiations.”

Buck Showalter would not commit yesterday to leaving Starling Marte off the Wild Card roster despite his slow progress. ”I’m never going to say never,” Showalter said about Marte being active for the Wild Card series, but he admitted it is a long shot.

Darin Ruf will also potentially be active for the Wild Card series.

The Mets did manage to clinch home field advantage in the World Series yesterday if they happen to face the Yankees.

The Mets also ensured that they will go the entire 2022 season without ever losing more than three consecutive games. The 1972 season is the only other time that has happened in franchise history.

“I think we’re better than those guys and I think we’ll prove it if we face them again,” Seth Lugo said of the Atlanta Braves. “I would like another shot. At the same time, whoever is the opponent, you want to face the best.”

Jacob deGrom was available to pitch today if the game had relevance to the division title, Buck Showalter hinted yesterday.

The Mets named their 2022 Minor League award winners yesterday. Brett Baty won Player of the Year.

Taijuan Walker reached his innings pitched threshold to increase his option from $6M to $7.5M for next season. He has a $3M buyout.

Gary Cohen is one of 10 finalists for the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award, which is given annually to a broadcaster who demonstrates “commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers.”

On October 14 and 15, the Brooklyn Cyclones will host Team Ukraine for two charity baseball games against the NYPD and FDNY to raise money to rebuild sports complexes throughout Ukraine.

Around the National League East

The Braves edged out the Marlins 2-1 to clinch the NL East title.

Miguel Rojas will undergo wrist surgery to remove cartilage and is expected to recover in two to three months.

The Phillies were shut out 10-0 by Justin Verlander and the Astros. Verlander threw five no-hit innings.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge hit home run number 62 last night, setting a new American League record, breaking the tie with Roger Maris.

Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio went on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. The Yankees are hopeful he will be available by the ALCS.

“I don’t know for sure what’s going to happen,” Zack Greinke said on whether he is going to play baseball next season. “We’ll figure it out eventually, but I don’t know at the moment.”

Justin Verlander finished the season with a 1.75 ERA, which is the lowest mark for a qualified AL starter since Pedro Martinez’s 2000 season.

ESPN reviewed all the storylines they are watching today on the final day of the regular season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played in the Wild Card game on this date in 2016. And well, you know what happened. But aside from that, October 5 has historically been a good day for the Mets in the playoffs.