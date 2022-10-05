A feel good win to close out the season

With literally nothing on the line, a team of mostly backups came out and performed for the Mets, trouncing the Nationals 9-2. Francisco Alvarez got his first start behind the dish while walking twice, Francisco Lindor got a standing ovation, and we got some typically excellent reflections on the season from Gary and Ron in the booth. Just about all you could ask of game 162 given the circumstances.

In news that shouldn’t surprise you, the Nationals are not very good, and the Mets made that very evident early on. After Alvarez and Francisco Lindor reached in the first, Mark Canha hit a three-run home run to get the scoring started. In the second, Lindor drove in three more with a bases-loaded double. Finally, James McCann tacked on three more with a home run of his own in the third. Nine runs in three innings will certainly play. If only the Mets could’ve had this level of offense (or even a fraction thereof) a couple weeks back against the Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Mets held the Nats at bay until the fifth inning. Mychal Givens worked a scoreless inning as an opener, and Trevor Williams followed with six innings of work. The only blemish came on a two-run home run from Alex Call, as the Nats put little together offensively otherwise. It’s worth noting that Williams’ extended outing likely rules him out for the wild card roster - perhaps an odd choice given his strong performance this season, but by no means an indefensible one.

Little else happened worth discussing on the field. Francisco Lindor got a nice mid-inning exit to an ovation, celebrating a season that should have him solidly in the second tier of MVP candidates. Batting champion Jeff McNeil gave a curtain call after his crown became official (he did not start this game). Trevor May and Joely Rodriguez closed things out to give the Mets their 101st win of the year, the second best record in franchise history.

The last week was beyond frustrating and leaves a sour taste in the mouth, certainly not the way you a season to end. Nevertheless, hundred win teams are rare, and it’s worth taking a moment to enjoy that fact even in light of losing the division. Now it’s on to the postseason, with Max Scherzer tentatively set to square off with Yu Darvish of the Padres in the first game of the Wild Card series on Friday night.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Mark Canha, +27.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: None

Mets pitchers: +10.7% WPA

Mets hitters: +39.3% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Mark Canha homers in the first, +26.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Luis Garcia singles in the first, -2.5% WPA