Jeff McNeil wins National League batting title

Jeff McNeil has won the National League batting title, as the 30-year-old finished the regular season with a .326 batting average that beat out Freddie Freeman’s .325 mark. Among qualified hitters in the NL, only Paul Goldschmidt joined those two in finishing with at least a .300 average.

Coming off a 2021 season that was his worst season as a major league hitter, McNeil rebounded in a big way this year. In 589 plate appearances, he hit .326/.382/.454 with nine home runs, four stolen bases, and a 143 wRC+. He spent the majority of his time in the field at second base while logging a solid chunk of innings in the corner outfield spots.

As the Mets head into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, during which they will face the San Diego Padres, McNeil figures to be a crucial part of their lineup as they look to turn a 101-win season into a World Series championship.