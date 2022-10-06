Meet the Mets

The Mets ended the season on a high note with a 9-2 win over the Nationals. Even with some of their regulars sitting the offense broke out against Washington’s subpar pitching staff. Both James McCann and Mark Canha hit home runs while the Mets pitching staff took care of the rest. The standout was Trevor Williams who gave up two runs in six innings to close out a successful season for him. Now the team looks to the Wild Card that will feature Max Scherzer on the mound at Citi Field.

Choose your recap: Amazin Avenue, Daily News, Newsday

Jeff McNeil took home the second batting title in Mets history finishing the season with a .326 average which put him one point ahead of Freddie Freeman.

When the team takes the field at Citi to open the Wild Card they will have Max Scherzer on the mound with the hope they get off to a good start in a short series.

When the Mets last faced the Padres, San Diego had not yet traded for Juan Soto so now the team must make adjustments for the new threat in the lineup.

Unfortunately for the team it remains doubtful that Starling Marte will be ready for the Wild Card round.

After looking much more comfortable at the plate does Francisco Álvarez have a case for making the postseason roster?

After losing the division the Mets have a chance at redeeming themselves now that the postseason has started.

Before the game, Mychal Givens was finally activated off the COVID list and Tylor Megill was placed on it.

Our beloved Gary Cohen is on the shortlist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick award which is given out annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to recognize excellence in broadcasting.

Around the National League East

The Braves dropped their season finale against the Marlins 12-9 to finish with the same record as the Mets.

Miami’s win closes Don Mattingly’s tenure as manager of the Marlins.

The Phillies lost to the Astros 3-2 as they look to the playoffs now as well.

The Nationals abysmal season was bookended with losses to the Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

The Royals wasted no time in firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Shohei Ohtani made more history on the last day of the season as he qualified for the leaderboards both as a hitter and a pitcher.

Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt’s career came to an end after ten years in the big leagues.

Dennis Eckersley signed off for the final time for the Red Sox as he retires from broadcasting.

Get ready for the postseason, with the expanded teams it could be a wild ride.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, the Mets completed a sweep of the Braves to clinch the first trip to the World Series in franchise history.