This Week in Mets Quotes: Mets on falling short, proud of their season

Your 2022 New York Mets: We had an unbelievable year.

“We had an unbelievable year. One hundred wins is not easy to do. A lot of times, 100 wins will pretty easily win the division. So having to run into the Braves this year, they played great baseball. Besides that first month, they played fantastic baseball. You’ve kind of got to give it to them. But at the same time, 100 wins is exciting.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

It was a great regular season but...

“A hundred wins is nothing to turn your nose up to. It’s only been done four times here, and two of those teams are World Series champions. It’s a good thing to win 100 games here. So we’re very, very proud of that, and we should be. But yeah, there’s definitely some disappointment in finally being knocked out of the division race.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

...The Mets know the division was in their hands.

“Those are our best shots and they stuffed them in our face. It doesn’t feel good, no. It doesn’t feel good at all. But we gotta find a way to bounce back tomorrow and come and give it everything we got.” -Brandon Nimmo [The Athletic]

“They’re really good. I am not here to take anything away from them. They got a great lineup. I feel like if I execute my pitches, I can beat them. But if I don’t execute my pitches, they are going to beat me. Very thin room for error.” -Max Scherzer [The Athletic]

“They flat-out beat us.” -Brandon Nimmo [The Athletic]

“Tip your cap. They just flat-out beat us this weekend. They did. I thought we played well. They just played better.” -Pete Alonso [The Athletic]

“It doesn’t feel the best, to be honest with you. We still have three games left in the regular season. We’re still going to the postseason. That doesn’t change. There’s a lot of learning points that we can take from this series moving forward.” -Pete Alonso [The Athletic]

“I thought we played well, but I mean, the Braves, they played better. They outplayed us.” -Francisco Lindor [The Athletic]

“They only won one more game against us during the [season] series, so it’s been back and forth. It’s just two really good teams going back and forth in the division race, and this weekend, they just played better than us.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Congratulations to NL batting champ Jeff McNeil.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m never going to lead the majors in home runs or stuff like that. That’s the one that’s attainable for me.” -Jeff McNeil [The Athletic]

“That’s a heck of an accomplishment. He earned everything.” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

One of the best stories is Lindor and McNeil patching up whatever that beef was about last year...

“He was upset that day — shocker. And I said, ‘If you win the batting title, I’ll get you a car.’ It was a long time ago, and everybody made sure I haven’t forgotten.” -Francisco Lindor [The Athletic]

“I’m sure he’s got something up his sleeve. Hopefully it’s something pretty cool.” -Jeff McNeil [The Athletic]

...oh no, this wasn’t a long con and Lindor gets him like a Power Wheels.

“I will get him a car. I didn’t specify what car it was…. He doesn’t even know, I don’t even know. I guess you guys will find out.” -Francisco Lindor [The Athletic]

Eno Sarris discusses pitching (and Stuff+) with Max Scherzer in his, no surprise, enlightening piece.

“You can never get pitching into one number. Even if you are able to, you’re still missing something.” -Max Scherzer [The Athletic]

“I don’t chase induced vertical break. I chase slot, and feel. After starts, do I look at movement? Sure, but I don’t put as much stock into it. It’s just checking the temperature, but it doesn’t tell you the weather.” -Max Scherzer [The Athletic]

Let Terrance Gore on the roster to chase his fourth World Series ring.

“I’m trying to catch Tom Brady. I like my odds.” -Terrance Gore [ESPN]

“I wish I had that many World Series rings. I’m a little envious.” -Francisco Lindor [ESPN]

It really is a joy to watch.

“Everyone knows when I go out there what I’m doing. It’s like cat and mouse. Here we go. There’s no hiding.” -Terrance Gore [ESPN]

SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

“I’m sick of deGrom being so fucking one dimensional.” -NimmotionalWreck