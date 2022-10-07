Mets Morning News: Postseason to the Max

Meet the Mets

For the first time since the 2016 Wild Card Game, the Mets are set to play in the postseason, as they host the Padres for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series tonight at Citi Field.

Andy McCullough wrote about Max Scherzer, who’s set to start Game 1 for the Mets, as he approaches the playoffs as a 38-year-old. Scherzer said yesterday that he is “not limited by this oblique at all.”

Speaking of The Athletic, their staff predictions for the series are available.

Jay Jaffe wrote up the series preview for FanGraphs.

If you’re looking for a position-by-position comparison of the Mets and Padres, MLB.com has you covered.

Last anyone heard, Starling Marte isn’t able to swing a bat or throw a baseball because of his broken finger. If he can’t play this weekend, Anthony DiComo points out that his stats against the Padres’ probable pitchers will be missed. Marte did some baseball activities yesterday, according to general manager Billy Eppler, but was not on the field for the team’s workout.

DiComo also paired up with AJ Cassavell for a breakdown of Game 1.

Without getting too far ahead of things, it’s worth considering who will start Game 2 of the series for the Mets. The outcome of Game 1 might play a role in deciding whether it will be Chris Bassitt or Jacob deGrom. Ken Rosenthal writes that deGrom should start that game.

The Padres have already indicated that they’ll start Blake Snell in Game 2, with Joe Musgrove set to start a potential Game 3.

At the trade deadline, the Padres dreamed out a playoff lineup that included Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., but that won’t be happening thanks to Tatis’s suspension.

Edwin Díaz is important to Mets fans, but he might be even more important to the people of Puerto Rico.

If you’re curious about the umpires for this series, Tim Healey has you covered.

Francisco Lindor is excited for all the new gear that comes with beginning the playoffs. Very excited.

In terms of gear, the Mets are planning to wear their black jerseys tonight.

The Mets haven’t said yet whether or not they’ll include 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez on their roster for the series, but Eppler complimented his work after joining the Mets late in the regular season.

Asked if Darin Ruf had a shot at the roster, Buck Showalter delivered a gem of a quotation.

If you missed Greg Prince’s piece about the Mets’ final regular season game of the year, it’s worth a read.

Pete Alonso gave a good response when asked about having to play in this round of the playoffs after having been in first place for almost the entire season.

Yu Darvish handled the Mets very well during the regular season this year, but the Mets say they’re prepared to face him tonight.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight took a look at which players might be on the Phillies’ roster for their Wild Card Series against the Cardinals.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com ranked the top fifty players in these playoffs and compared how the twelve playoff teams were built.

The UK and other international markets will be blacked out on MLB.tv for the playoffs.

The Reds are keeping their manager but fired five coaches.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore took a look at what the Mets’ roster might be for the series against the Padres.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in the NLDS on this date in 2006.