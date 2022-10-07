Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 114: Bring on the Dads!

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

A lot has happened since the last episode that Chris and Brian hosted together, but there’s no time to waste! The playoffs are here, the Mets are the fourth seed in the bracket, and games start [checks calendar] today! Hear the boys discuss possible roster moves, how the rotation should line up, and why the Mets, really, should just win it in two.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Kikagaku Moyo - Forest of Lost Children

Brian’s Music Pick:

Second Grade - Easy Listening

